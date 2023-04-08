The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $65.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MET. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.64.

MetLife Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. MetLife has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average is $68.86.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.26%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MetLife

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MetLife by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,397,000 after buying an additional 5,444,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MetLife by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after buying an additional 418,477 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 9.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after buying an additional 582,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,205,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 92.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after buying an additional 2,530,149 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading

