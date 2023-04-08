Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ (PHAT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $25,001.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,627.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $25,001.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,627.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $47,732.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,817.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,919 shares of company stock worth $174,677 and have sold 12,728 shares worth $102,330. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 97,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 809.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

