IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Gap Down to $116.56

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $116.56, but opened at $112.72. IPG Photonics shares last traded at $115.62, with a volume of 17,472 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $953,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,369,849 shares in the company, valued at $851,954,544.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.