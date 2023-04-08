Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Shares Gap Down to $46.29

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.29, but opened at $44.61. Mosaic shares last traded at $43.83, with a volume of 664,731 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Mosaic Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.85. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Mosaic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Mosaic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

See Also

