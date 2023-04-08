CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Gap Down to $30.86

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.86, but opened at $30.05. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $30.05, with a volume of 851 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CIRCOR International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $600.01 million, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIR. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.