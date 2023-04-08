CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Gap Down to $30.86

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.86, but opened at $30.05. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $30.05, with a volume of 851 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CIR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CIRCOR International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.
CIRCOR International Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $600.01 million, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International Company Profile
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.