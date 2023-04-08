Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys New Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Aramark Price Performance

Aramark stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. Aramark has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. TheStreet lowered Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.56.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

