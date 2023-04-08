Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,357 Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMKR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.76. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

In other Amkor Technology news, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $48,537,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,261,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,570,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $48,537,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,261,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,570,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $921,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,763,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,026,250 shares of company stock worth $51,381,515. Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

