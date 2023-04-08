Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Takes $29,000 Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 924 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 669,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 409,273 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 902.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 330,286 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,825,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,310,000 after purchasing an additional 328,455 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,714,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,351,000 after purchasing an additional 279,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Price Performance

KB Home stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $40.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.