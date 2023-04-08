B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 15,000 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $212,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,036,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,661,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $431.02 million, a PE ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.01%.

Institutional Trading of Alta Equipment Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALTG. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

