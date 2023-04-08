B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 15,000 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $212,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,036,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,661,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Alta Equipment Group Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $431.02 million, a PE ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 1.52.
Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.01%.
Institutional Trading of Alta Equipment Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on ALTG. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.
Alta Equipment Group Company Profile
Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alta Equipment Group (ALTG)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.