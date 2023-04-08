MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $4.59

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.59, but opened at $4.46. MorphoSys shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 36,782 shares traded.
A number of analysts have weighed in on MOR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on MorphoSys from €16.00 ($17.39) to €12.00 ($13.04) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.48.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $677.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.06.
MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.
