MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $4.59

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.59, but opened at $4.46. MorphoSys shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 36,782 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on MorphoSys from €16.00 ($17.39) to €12.00 ($13.04) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $677.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,056,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 640.9% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 896,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 775,585 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 62,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 46,523 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

