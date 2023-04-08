Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HELE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after acquiring an additional 146,640 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,199,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,060,000 after buying an additional 111,688 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 208,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after buying an additional 102,565 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,535,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HELE. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $89.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $82.94 and a 1-year high of $221.71.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $558.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

