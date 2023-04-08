Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG Stock Down 1.8 %

LPG stock opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. Dorian LPG has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $23.51. The firm has a market cap of $792.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.11). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 39.26% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $3,524,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,562,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,410,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $3,524,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,410,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,725,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,653,821.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 654,304 shares of company stock worth $14,057,250. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dorian LPG by 2.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dorian LPG by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dorian LPG by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,233 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.