GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
NYSE:GPRK opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50. GeoPark has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 13.79%.
GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.
