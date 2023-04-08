GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

NYSE:GPRK opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50. GeoPark has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,029,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,684,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,032,000 after buying an additional 259,664 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 217,993 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC lifted its position in GeoPark by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 157,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in GeoPark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

