ENI (NYSE:E) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ENI in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ENI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HSBC upgraded ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.25.

ENI Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of E opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ENI has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $32.21.

ENI Increases Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.53). ENI had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $32.21 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ENI will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.4664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46. ENI’s payout ratio is 19.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

