Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Roth Mkm from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KRUS. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.40.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.41. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $96.60. The company has a market capitalization of $543.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -792.74 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $43.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 533.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 521.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

