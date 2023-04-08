Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PBA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA stock opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.54. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.