Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2023

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBAGet Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PBA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA stock opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.54. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.35%.

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.