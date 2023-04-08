KeyCorp Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $18.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Lightspeed Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lightspeed Commerce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.81.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

LSPD opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $29.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.24 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

