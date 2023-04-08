HC Wainwright Raises InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Price Target to $10.00

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Lifesci Capital raised shares of InflaRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InflaRx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.33.

Get InflaRx alerts:

InflaRx Stock Performance

Shares of InflaRx stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.90. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InflaRx

InflaRx ( NASDAQ:IFRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in InflaRx by 7,966.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in InflaRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in InflaRx by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in InflaRx by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InflaRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a and its receptor C5aR. Its primary product candidate is Vilobelimab. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo, and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.