Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Janux Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance
JANX stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $561.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.49.
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
