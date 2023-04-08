Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Janux Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

JANX stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $561.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 41,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 286,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

