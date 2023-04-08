InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Upgraded to Buy by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IFRX. Lifesci Capital upgraded InflaRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on InflaRx from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Get InflaRx alerts:

InflaRx Price Performance

Shares of IFRX opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $243.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. InflaRx has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

Institutional Trading of InflaRx

InflaRx ( NASDAQ:IFRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFRX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter valued at $603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 132.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 132,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 42.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 67,214 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 55.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 52,910 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 17.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 29,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

About InflaRx

(Get Rating)

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a and its receptor C5aR. Its primary product candidate is Vilobelimab. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo, and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.