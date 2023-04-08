StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $80.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.99. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $60.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80.

Institutional Trading of Arcadia Biosciences

About Arcadia Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter worth $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.