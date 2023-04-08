StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $80.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Arcadia Biosciences Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.99. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $60.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80.
About Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.
