Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Siebert Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

SIEB opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

About Siebert Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

