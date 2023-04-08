StockNews.com Downgrades Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

RGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Resources Connection Stock Up 2.7 %

RGP stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resources Connection

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Resources Connection

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Resources Connection by 483.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

