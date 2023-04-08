Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Sotherly Hotels from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $3.11.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,168,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 810,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 488,577 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 507,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 114,550 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 131,700 shares in the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of acquisition, renovation, upbranding, and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.
