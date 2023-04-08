SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.40.

SMART Global Price Performance

SMART Global stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $809.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $25.40.

Insider Transactions at SMART Global

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $465.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.86 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 35.07%. SMART Global’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $45,937.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,375.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SMART Global by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Featured Articles

