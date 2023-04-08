Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Security National Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,870,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,881,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,046,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,344,000 after buying an additional 137,197 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 223,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

