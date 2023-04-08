SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ SBFG opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.80. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 19.94%. Equities analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group Company Profile
SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.
