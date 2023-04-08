SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.80. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 19.94%. Equities analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 512,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 35,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

