Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $123.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00.

STLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.38.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

