Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Price Performance

Shares of TANH opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. Tantech has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $14.28.

Get Tantech alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tantech

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tantech by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 134,694 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tantech during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tantech by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares in the last quarter.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.