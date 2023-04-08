East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EWBC. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $85.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,036.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.6% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,814,000 after purchasing an additional 39,996 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $603,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Stories

