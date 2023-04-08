Brokerages Set Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Target Price at $70.10

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1,120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $71.27 on Monday. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.62%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

