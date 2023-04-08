Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Kinsale Capital Group to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kinsale Capital Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kinsale Capital Group Competitors 540 2774 2610 140 2.39

Dividends

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 0.62%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kinsale Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 18.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinsale Capital Group has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 19.42% 27.08% 7.58% Kinsale Capital Group Competitors -8.96% -9.72% -0.79%

Risk & Volatility

Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinsale Capital Group’s peers have a beta of 0.61, indicating that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $819.20 million $159.11 million 44.47 Kinsale Capital Group Competitors $14.44 billion -$186.92 million -40.42

Kinsale Capital Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Kinsale Capital Group. Kinsale Capital Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions. The company was founded by Michael P. Kehoe on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.