STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) & Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Financial Review

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) and Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for STAG Industrial and Summit Industrial Income REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|STAG Industrial
|0
|2
|4
|0
|2.67
|Summit Industrial Income REIT
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2.33
STAG Industrial currently has a consensus price target of $37.83, suggesting a potential upside of 14.23%. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a consensus price target of $22.83, suggesting a potential upside of 32.25%. Given Summit Industrial Income REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Industrial Income REIT is more favorable than STAG Industrial.
Dividends
Profitability
This table compares STAG Industrial and Summit Industrial Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|STAG Industrial
|27.24%
|5.16%
|2.93%
|Summit Industrial Income REIT
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Institutional & Insider Ownership
85.2% of STAG Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Summit Industrial Income REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of STAG Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares STAG Industrial and Summit Industrial Income REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|STAG Industrial
|$657.35 million
|9.04
|$178.33 million
|$1.00
|33.12
|Summit Industrial Income REIT
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|$0.59
|29.50
STAG Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Industrial Income REIT. Summit Industrial Income REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STAG Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
STAG Industrial beats Summit Industrial Income REIT on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About STAG Industrial
STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
About Summit Industrial Income REIT
Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.
