Reviewing Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX) and Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB)

Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) and Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Inflection Point Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Virgin Orbit shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Virgin Orbit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inflection Point Acquisition and Virgin Orbit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inflection Point Acquisition N/A -53.90% -0.36% Virgin Orbit -546.24% -128.75% -64.94%

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Inflection Point Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Orbit has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Inflection Point Acquisition and Virgin Orbit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inflection Point Acquisition N/A N/A -$320,000.00 N/A N/A Virgin Orbit $7.39 million 9.23 -$157.29 million ($0.56) -0.36

Inflection Point Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Virgin Orbit.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Inflection Point Acquisition and Virgin Orbit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inflection Point Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Virgin Orbit 1 0 0 0 1.00

Inflection Point Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.44%. Virgin Orbit has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5,090.31%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than Inflection Point Acquisition.

Summary

Inflection Point Acquisition beats Virgin Orbit on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inflection Point Acquisition

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

