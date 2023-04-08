Contrasting SES AI (SES) & Its Peers

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) is one of 62 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SES AI to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SES AI alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -11.86% -10.41% SES AI Competitors -56.46% -12.40% -9.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SES AI and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 0 3 0 0 2.00 SES AI Competitors 77 464 1006 51 2.65

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SES AI currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.40%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 44.20%. Given SES AI’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SES AI is more favorable than its peers.

27.4% of SES AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of SES AI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SES AI and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A -$50.99 million -13.85 SES AI Competitors $670.67 million $8.43 million 4.05

SES AI’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SES AI. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

SES AI has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI’s peers have a beta of 0.52, meaning that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SES AI peers beat SES AI on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About SES AI

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.