Enlivex Therapeutics’ (ENLV) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENLV opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 2,689.0% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, which develops Allocetra,a universal off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. The company was founded on January 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Nes-Ziona, Israel.

Featured Stories

