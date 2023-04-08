AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) PT Lowered to $10.00 at KeyCorp

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.77.

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 32.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 950,000 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $8,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,979,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,813,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 950,000 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $8,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,979,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,813,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $564,958.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,409,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,862,071.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after buying an additional 1,678,743 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,000,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 188,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 87,055 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

