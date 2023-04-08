Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $20.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EKSO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 90.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 152,028 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Ekso Bionics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

