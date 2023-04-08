Northland Securities Cuts Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target to $4.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $18.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CSSE. Benchmark reduced their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.14.

NASDAQ CSSE opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,490,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $12,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 864,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director Lurie Christina Weiss purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,416.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,490,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $12,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 864,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth $890,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,379,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after buying an additional 91,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 65,616 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 1,755.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 29,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

