Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.52.

Datadog Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $65.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.30. Datadog has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of -411.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $4,716,446.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $13,325,264.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at $20,099,958.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 562,140 shares of company stock valued at $41,635,245. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

