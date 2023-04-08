The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $50.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BHF has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BHF stock opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $60.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

