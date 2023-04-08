Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Sell Rating for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

Rosenblatt Securities restated their sell rating on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $161.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $219.83.

CME Group stock opened at $195.10 on Wednesday. CME Group has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $247.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CME Group will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,814,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

