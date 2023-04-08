Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.
Bitfarms Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BITF opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $200.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.07. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
