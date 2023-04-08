Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Bitfarms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $200.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.07. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

About Bitfarms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Bitfarms by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,945,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 499,932 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bitfarms by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 52,533 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Bitfarms by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bitfarms by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,870,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 434,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.