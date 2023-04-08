Raymond James Trims Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Target Price to $3.00

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Tritium DCFC from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Tritium DCFC in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Get Tritium DCFC alerts:

Tritium DCFC Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Tritium DCFC stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. Tritium DCFC has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tritium DCFC

Tritium DCFC Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tritium DCFC by 169.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.