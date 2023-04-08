Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.57.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $947.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of -2.07. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $28.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $180,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,233,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,267,563. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $59,140.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,186,776 shares in the company, valued at $23,225,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,233,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,267,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,956. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,955 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,674 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,826,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $13,240,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.