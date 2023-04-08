Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.57.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of DAWN stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $947.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of -2.07. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $28.35.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,955 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,674 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,826,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $13,240,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
