Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $42.00.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of AUB opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average is $35.28. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $226.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,034,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,076,000 after buying an additional 410,539 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,213,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,186,000 after purchasing an additional 178,096 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,679,000 after purchasing an additional 419,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,932,000 after purchasing an additional 347,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,629,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,258,000 after purchasing an additional 68,471 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

