Morgan Stanley Trims Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Target Price to $50.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Commerce Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.50.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

CBSH opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.97. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $55.72 and a 12 month high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $69,816.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,162,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,333,866.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $69,816.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,162,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,333,866.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $57,787.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $615,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,855. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 382,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,036,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Stories

