Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Piper Sandler

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BHF. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.26. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $60.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 51.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.