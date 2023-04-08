Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total transaction of $327,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,223,810.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.69, for a total transaction of $325,035.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total transaction of $336,750.00.

Shares of RMD opened at $221.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $253.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $885,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2,341.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 220,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,831,000 after purchasing an additional 211,185 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

