Arve Hanstveit Sells 16,000 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) Director Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868,352 shares in the company, valued at $20,406,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $23.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 1.20. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $26.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 42,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energy Recovery Company Profile

ERII has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

